Restaurant owner who was shot in face with pellet gun wins business award

A north Minneapolis business owner, who was shot in the face with a pellet gun last month, received an award for her contributions to the community.

Wendy Puckett of Wendy’s House of Soul won the Business Rock of the Northside Award at the second annual Toast to Northside Business Awards.

“I can’t even put it into words, I didn’t know people thought that, so I take it and I’m going to try to run with it and show them that I appreciate that,” said Puckett. “I’m just one of the few blocks on this side, there were people who came before me and laid the foundation so I’m just here following.”

Puckett told FOX 9 someone from a passing vehicle shot her with the pellet gun while she was leaving work after closing. The pellet hit her in the nose and got lodged under her eye. She was forced to temporarily close her restaurant while she recovered, but she recently returned back to work.

