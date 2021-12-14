Residents voice concerns on crime at meeting in Edina, Minn.

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 1:23 PM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
8
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
High Wind Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
High Wind Warning
from WED 4:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 PM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pope County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stevens County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Residents voice concerns on crime at meeting in Edina, Minn.

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:37PM
Edina
FOX 9
article

Speakers at the Edina Country Club raised concerns about crime on Tuesday. (FOX 9)

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina residents gathered Tuesday night to hear from the city's mayor and police chief about concerns over increased crime in the city.

The meeting was held at the Edina County Club Tuesday evening and gave invited residents a chance to voice their concerns about the crime.

Residents voice concerns on crime at meeting in Edina, Minn.

Edina residents gathered Tuesday night to hear from the city's mayor and police chief about concerns over increased crime in the city.

Along with a reported attempted carjacking at the Lunds & Byerlys last week, which police say may be connected to incidents in St. Louis Park, Edina police have reported six robberies between mid-October and December 5. Six robberies in less than two months is higher than the city's totals for the entire years of 2013, 2015, and 2017 respectively.

One speaker, a Minneapolis resident who lives not far from the Edina border, recounted a recent incident where her son was the victim of a carjacking after the date.

"Everything was stolen, the gun was jammed to his neck," the woman recalled. "They took everything, they took the car."

FOX 9 news crew scares off would-be carjackers at St. Louis Park grocery store

A FOX 9 news crew at a Lunds & Byerlys store in St. Louis Park to cover a previous robbery helped intervene in an attempted carjacking in the store parking lot on Thursday. The attackers carrying some type of weapon, attacked a driver in a black Mercedes. Our crew yelled and honked a horn to get the crew to run away.

The mayor thanked the speakers and promised the city was taking the crime seriously.

"The stories you've heard tonight are extraordinarily important," explained Mayor James Hovland. "But I can tell you, in Edina, you don't need to push us to be responsible to all of you. There was an oath we took."

Referencing a letter he sent out last week, the mayor said it's going to take more than just a police effort alone.

"It's going to take a whole community," said Hovland. "I wrote last Friday we needed eyes on the street, we needed to be thinking about how we're going to take care of each other. We need you to respond quickly if you see something that looks suspicious, trust your gut, if it seems weird, say something. We don't care if you call 911, we want you to call 911."

Tuesday's meeting came on the heels of an announcement from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office that prosecutors would be dedicating more resources to prosecuting carjackers.