Report: Minneapolis hotels raked in nearly $6M from Taylor Swift weekend

A combo of Taylor Swift, the Pride festival, and the Kiwanis convention in Minneapolis led to a record weekend for city hotels.

Tourism agency Meet Minneapolis reports that Minneapolis hotels reported a record occupancy with 19.531 rooms occupied between Friday and Saturday, citing data from Smith Travel Research.

Hotels also matched a single-night occupancy record of 96.3 percent on Friday. In total, Meet Minneapolis says city hotels raked in nearly $6 million over the two days.

Last week, FOX 9 reported on skyrocketing hotel room prices ahead of the weekend.

An estimated 500,000 people visited Minneapolis this past weekend for either Taylor Swift's concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Twin Cities Pride Festival, and the Kiwanis International Convention.