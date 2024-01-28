Rep. Tom Emmer says his home was 'swatted'
(FOX 9) - House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who represents Minnesota's sixth Congressional District, says his home was "swatted" Saturday night.
A swatting is an intentionally false 911 call, alleging a dire situation, meant to draw a large police presence (i.e. a swat team) to the target's address. Swattings, which have become far too common in recent years, have sometimes turned deadly due to the swift police response.
Emmer says no one was harmed during Saturday's incident.
"Sadly, this illegal and dangerous scheme is being used nationwide to target elected officials," wrote Emmer in a post on X. "Thankfully, no one was home or injured. I condemn this illegal abuse of police resources. I want to thank the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and support. I will have no additional comment on this matter."