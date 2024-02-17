Rep. Dean Phillips announces campaign staff layoffs

Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips announced Friday he is laying off a large portion of his campaign staff during his 2024 presidential run.

Phillips confirmed in a post on social media that he had to lay off "a lot" of his campaign staff due to difficulties raising money for his campaign.

"I found it almost impossible to raise enough to do this campaign the way I want. And today, sadly, I had to announce layoffs to a lot of my staff members," Phillips said.

Despite the layoffs, Phillips said he is continuing his campaign for presidency.

"I'm not giving up, I'm going to continue. I'm on ballots in 43 states. Our country is desperate for change," Phillips said.

Phillips launched his campaign for presidency on Oct. 27, challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. In November, he announced he was not running for re-election in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District after holding the seat for three years.