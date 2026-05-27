Rep. Angie Craig won't seek DFL endorsement for US Senate run

The Brief Congresswoman Angie Craig says she will continue to run for Minnesota's U.S. Senate seat without seeking endorsement from the state's DFL caucus. In a statement on Tuesday, Craig said the "DFL endorsement process just doesn't reflect the full scope of the party that we are." Lt. Gov. Flanagan, who is also running for Senate, said she maintains an "insurmountable lead with delegates," which forced Craig to drop out of the DFL endorsement process.



Rep. Angie Craig said she will forgo the DFL State Convention in her run for Minnesota's U.S. Senate seat.

Her opponent, Lt. Governor Peggy Flaganagan, claims this comes as Rep. Craig faces an "insurmountable lead" with DFL delegates.

READ MORE: Rep. Angie Craig kicks off her US Senate campaign

Rep. Craig skipping state DFL endorsement process

What they're saying:

Rep. Craig pointed to "hardworking DFLers who don’t have the financial resources or time to participate outside of the August primary" as part of her announcement to forgo the party's endorsement process.

She also shared the following remarks:

"I’m a proud DFLer. Every letter has meaning to me … But the DFL endorsement process just doesn’t reflect the full scope of the party that we are. And the purple state that we have become. This is no ordinary moment. Donald Trump and Republicans are attacking Democracy itself, gutting the voting rights act, gerrymandering and threatening to interfere with elections… But the truth is the only way to stop them is by winning elections. The only way we save democracy is through democracy — where every voice is heard, not just a few."

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan responds

The other side:

Lt. Governor Flanagan's campaign released data claiming she "was on track to win the DFL endorsement with 75% support from delegates."

READ MORE: Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announces run for US Senate

A spokesperson for Lt. Governor Flanagan's campaign shared the following statement:

"No matter what she says about the process, Congresswoman Craig spent months aggressively competing for this endorsement because she understood how significant it is. But despite four months of organizing, campaigning, and nearly $3 million in outside spending backed by Chevron and United Health Group attempting to influence delegates, DFLers overwhelmingly consolidated behind Peggy Flanagan because they’re hungry for a leader who will stand up to corporate power, not bend to Republicans, and fight unapologetically for working people. That’s why Peggy not only dominated the endorsement process, but is also leading Congresswoman Craig by double digits in multiple recent public polls of the race. It’s clear that Peggy Flanagan is the consensus candidate."

Race for Minnesota's US Senate seat

The backstory:

Several people have announced they intend to run for Minnesota's open U.S. Senate this year after U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said she would not seek reelection.

READ MORE: Who is running for Minnesota's US Senate seat in 2026: List

Smith, a Democrat, announced in February 2025 she would not be seeking reelection so she could spend more time with her family, leaving the seat up for grabs.

In the wake of Smith's announcement, several Minnesotans have said they'd throw their hats in the ring.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a Democrat, announced in February she is running.

Melissa Lopez Franzen , a Democrat and former state Senator, announced in March she is running for the seat.

Royce White, a Republican who ran in 2024 for Senate against U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, has indicated he'll run again in 2026.

Marissa Simonetti, who formerly ran for the Hennepin County Commissioner District 6 seat, before losing her Republican endorsement over an incident of her tossing a tarantula at a roommate.

What's next:

The Minnesota DFL convention will be held on May 29-31, 2026.