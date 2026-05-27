Burnsville police search for missing 53-year-old man with medical condition
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Burnsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who left home on Tuesday afternoon and has not returned.
Search underway for missing man in Burnsville
The backstory:
Police say John Michael Kapaun, 53, was last seen leaving his home in Burnsville near the 2000 block of 121st Street at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say he has a medical condition and finding him quickly and safely is a priority.
Police describe Kapaun as 5-foot-9, about 175 pounds, with brown hair, a gray beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, a black belt and black shoes.
Kapaun does not have a cellphone or vehicle with him. He is known to take walks in Terrace Oaks West Park and Black Dog Park, and police say neighbors may notice more officers searching those areas.
What you can do:
Authorities urge anyone who may have seen Kapaun or has information about his whereabouts to contact Detective Warnemunde at 952-641-1126 or call 911.
The Source: This story uses information from the Burnsville Police Department.