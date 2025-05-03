Rep. Angie Craig kicks off her US Senate campaign

The Brief Rep. Angie Craig delivered a speech on Saturday as she launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate. Rep. Craig has served Minnesota's second district since 2019. She will face Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and former state senator Melissa Lopez Franzen in the primary for the DFL nomination.



Rep. Angie Craig officially kicked off her bid for the United States Senate on Saturday at an event in Minneapolis.

Rep. Craig runs for Senate

What we know:

Rep. Craig held a kickoff event on Saturday at The Market at Malcolm Yards as she launched a bid for Senator Tina Smith's seat.

She was introduced by her wife Cheryl Greene and Dave Wellstone, the son of the late Sen. Paul Wellstone.

Craig serves Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, which covers parts of the south metro and areas stretching to Saint Peter. She's held the seat, which is Minnesota's most competitive Congressional district, since 2019.

Big picture view:

Sen. Smith announced in February she wouldn't seek re-election, citing personal reasons. Smith has served in the Senate since 2018.

What they're saying:

Speaking Saturday, Craig talked about her humble roots, growing up in a trailer park with her single mother and working her way up as a local news reporter and in the business world for St. Jude's Medical.

Craig also set focus on the Trump administration. "We deserve better than a Republican Party hell-bent on cutting our hard-earned Social Security and health care just to give tax breaks to billionaires like Elon Musk," said Craig. "Here in this community of 10,000 lakes, we deserve better than an administration that considers climate change a hoax, that rolls back protections for clean air and water. We deserve better than a president hawking meme coins and cars from the White House lawn."

Craig was blunt during her roughly 25-minute-long speech, saying they have to fight to "get s--t done" and asking of President Trump, "what the hell are you and Elon Musk doing?"

Who else is running?

The backstory:

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has also already announced her intent to run for Smith's seat. Last month, Flanagan announced she had received several endorsements from major DFL figures including former Senator Al Franken, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and a group of House DFL leaders. Her campaign also touted a poll showing her leading Craig by 30 points in a Public Policy Polling survey. The results were from Feb. 14 through 15 – just after Smith had announced her decision. At the time, Lt. Gov. Flanagan had said she intended to run for the seat while Rep. Craig didn't announce she was considering a run until Feb. 17.

Former state senator Melissa Lopez Franzen also announced in March she would seek the open seat.

On the Republican side of things, Royce White said he would run for the Senate again after losing to Amy Klobuchar this past November by 15 points. Former candidate for Hennepin County commissioner Marissa Simonetti – who made headlines after she was arrested on an assault charge for tossing a tarantula at her roommate – also said she would seek the seat after her loss.