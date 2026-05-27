Brooklyn Park investigate death that shut down roadway for several hours

The Brief Brooklyn Park Police investigated a death on Tuesday, May 26, in the 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue. The roadway was closed for several hours, causing significant traffic disruption. The case is still under investigation and no additional details have been released.



Police closed a section of Lakeland Avenue in Brooklyn Park for hours Tuesday while investigating a death, leading to significant traffic disruption.

Death investigation leads to road closure in Brooklyn Park

What we know:

Brooklyn Park Police responded to the 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a death. Officers closed the roadway for several hours during the investigation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Water Patrol assisted Brooklyn Park Police during the investigation. Police say detectives are still working on the case.

Officers reported that the roadway closure caused significant traffic disruptions while they conducted their investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the person who died, the cause of death or any other details about the investigation.