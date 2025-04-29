Rep. Angie Craig announces run for US Senate

article

The Brief Rep. Angie Craig has officially announced she is running for Minnesota's soon-to-open U.S. Senate seat. The seat is currently held by Sen. Tina Smith, who announced earlier this year she wouldn't be seeking reelection in the 2026 election. Democrats Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and former state Sen. Melisa López Franzen are also running for the seat.



U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced on Tuesday she is running for U.S. Senate in the 2026 election.

Angie Craig running for Senate

What they're saying:

Craig announced her bid to run for Minnesota's soon-to-be open Senate seat after Sen. Tina Smith said she wouldn't seek reelection.

In her announcement on Tuesday, Craig said she "vows to stand up to the Trump administration's policies that are hurting the middle class and fight to give working families a fair shot."

"I grew up in a mobile home park – raised by a single mom. Nobody gave us much of a chance. I worked my way through college. Started my career as a newspaper reporter. Then helped lead a major Minnesota manufacturing company. My wife Cheryl and I fought like hell to be the parents of our four wonderful boys, as some people – even a state government – tried to stop us," said Craig in a statement. "No one gave me much of a chance to win a Republican congressional seat, either … We’re proud Minnesotans – a state of fierce independence, freedom and community. People willing to take on the powerful and fight for what’s right. It’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate. To listen. To fight for all of Minnesota. And to win … Because we all know Washington’s not listening to you – and that’s got to change."

Rep. Craig, who currently represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District, said in February she was considering running for U.S. Senate, but made the announcement official on Tuesday.

Tina Smith won't seek reelection in 2026

The backstory:

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced in February she would not seek reelection in 2026, opening up a seat for Minnesota.

"This job has been the honor of a lifetime. For the rest of my term, I’ll work as hard as I can for Minnesotans and our country. Thank you so much, Minnesota," she shared on social media.

In a video, she said that after 20 years in the public sector, she's ready to spend more time with her family. When she came to the Senate in 2018, she didn't have any grandchildren, and now she has four. Her family all lives in the Minneapolis area, and she wants to spend time with them at home.

"This decision is not political. It's entirely personal," Smith said.

Smith served as lieutenant governor of Minnesota before winning a special election in 2018 to fill Al Franken's Senate seat. She was reelected to the Senate in 2020.

During her time in the Senate, Smith has touted her work to lower prescription drug costs, pass climate legislation, and support rural communities.

Who else is considering running?

In the wake of Smith's announcement, several Minnesotans have said they'd throw their hats in the ring. Here is a list of people so far who have announced they're running for Senate.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a Democrat, announced in February she is running.

Melissa Lopez Franzen , a Democrat and former state Senator, announced in March she is running for the seat.

Royce White, a Republican who ran in 2024 for Senate against U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, has indicated he'll run again in 2026.

Marissa Simonetti, who formerly ran for the Hennepin County Commissioner District 6 seat before losing her Republican endorsement over an incident of her tossing a tarantula at a roommate, said she's running.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has said he is not running for Senate.