2 dead after fire on Red Lake Reservation, FBI and ATF investigating

Two people are dead after a structure fire on Red Lake Reservation on Friday.

According to authorities, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Red Lake Police Department and Red Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the reservation.

Authorities say that two people were found dead, and the incident is currently being investigated. There is no ongoing threat.

Law enforcement said anyone with information on the fire can contact FBI Minneapolis at 763-569-8000 or the Red Lake Department of Public Safety tip line at 218-679-1912.