Red Flag Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pennington County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

Fire risk: Red Flag Warning issued for western half of Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 6, 2024 11:50am CDT
Fire
Screenshot from Weather.gov showing Red Flag Warning for April 6, 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Officials are issuing a Red Flag Warning as conditions create an extreme fire risk for counties along the western border, west central and southwest parts of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the warning includes 32 counties across the state and will be in place on Saturday, April 6 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Those counties are Becker, Big Stone, Brown, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Marshall, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Norman, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wadena, Watonwan, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine. 

The NWS says a Red Flag Warning means "fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including strong wind and low relative humidity levels."

Residents in those counties are told to not have any fires while the Red Flag Warning is in place and should check any recent burning to make sure the fire is completely out. 

Campfires are discouraged and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it will not activate any open burning permits for large vegetative debris while the warning is in place. 

In addition to the Red Flag warning, there is a high fire danger predicted for central, east central, and southeast Minnesota because of high winds and low relative humidity, according to NWS.

Updates on Red Flag Warnings can be found on the National Weather Service website. 

Current statewide fire danger and burning restrictions can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.