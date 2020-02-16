Red Cross helping families after 3 separate Twin Cities fires

article

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents after three separate fires broke out in the Twin Cities metro this weekend.

Officials are helping two adults after a single family home fire on Milbert Road in Hopkins, one adult after a townhome fire on Garden Boulevard in St. Paul, and a family of five after an apartment fire on Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.

The causes of the fires are still under investigation.

After families lose their homes in fires, Red Cross volunteers connect with those affected and provide assistance for their immediate emergency needs, including emotional support and help with long-term recovery planning.