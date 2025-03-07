Recovery of 3 MN men after avalanche not currently possible, Alaska troopers say

article

Alaska authorities say they are not able to recover the bodies of three Minnesota men after they were caught in an avalanche south of Anchorage earlier this week.

A news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety said recovery efforts are not possible until conditions improve.

Girdwood avalanche recovery postponed

What they're saying:

Alaska state troopers say they, along with avalanche experts and a technical mountain rescue expert, determined it is not possible for a team to safely recover the bodies.

This is because of the risk of an additional avalanche and the challenging location of where the bodies are believed to be buried.

Authorities say they will continue to evaluate conditions to determine when it is safe for rescue teams to operate in the area, but that "it may take some time for conditions to improve."

The news release states that based on the three avalanche beacons' last signals, the bodies are believed to be buried between 40 and 100 feet of snow "at the bottom of a steep section of terrain."

3 skiers missing after Girdwood avalanche

The backstory:

Authorities said the three heli-skiers had been flown on Tuesday to a remote mountain range near Girdwood, Alaska – just southeast of Anchorage in the Chugach range – when they were swept under by the avalanche.

The avalanche happened around 3:30 p.m. Alaska time and authorities were notified about 90 minutes later.

Authorities estimated the skiers have been buried under approximately 40 to 100 feet of snow, and the weight of the snow likely killed the group.

The three skiers who are missing were identified Thursday as:

Dig deeper:

Heli-skiing involves skiers being taken to the top of a mountain via helicopter and skiing their way down the mountain.

Officials had listed the avalanche risk for the Turnagain Pass, which includes the avalanche zone, was forecast as "considerable."