The Brief Tuesday brings fairly cloudy skies and widespread highs in the 50s. Southerly winds could gust up to 25 mph throughout the day. Temperatures could reach the low 60s Wednesday, though gustier winds are expected.



Tuesday brings breezy conditions, fairly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 50s across much of Minnesota.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday stays fairly cloudy as low clouds move across much of Minnesota. Northern and western areas will see more cloud cover, while southern and eastern regions have a better chance for some sunshine.

Expect southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph, occasionally gusting to 25 mph throughout the day.

Temperatures remain above average, reaching the 50s across much of the state. Northeastern Minnesota stays slightly cooler in the upper 40s, while the Twin Cities metro reaches a high of around 56 degrees.

Tuesday night stays mild as overnight lows fall into the 40s across much of the state.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Warmer weather continues:

Wednesday starts cloudy before some midday sunshine breaks through. Expect widespread highs in the 50s, though some areas could climb into the low 60s. Winds pick up throughout the day, with gusts potentially reaching 30 to 40 mph.

Thursday turns calmer as some sunshine returns to central and southern Minnesota. Temperatures cool slightly into the mid-50s.

Friday could see highs approaching 60 degrees again before a wetter and cooler weekend arrives.

What's next:

Saturday turns rainy as temperatures peak in the upper 50s before gradually falling throughout the day.

Clouds linger Sunday as cooler temperatures in the 40s take hold. More seasonable weather continues into early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)