The Brief The Fridley School Board placed its superintendent and assistant superintendent on paid administrative leave amid a state investigation into the district's finances. The district is facing an $8.3 million budget deficit and has yet to file its final financial audit for 2025. The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Fridley Community Center.



The Fridley School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, just days after putting the district's top two administrators on leave, as state investigators take a closer look at the district's finances.

Fridley Public Schools financial investigation

What we know:

State investigators are taking a closer look at the district's books after the Board of Education expressed what it called "serious concerns" about the financial management of Fridley Public Schools.

During an emergency meeting Friday, Superintendent Brenda Lewis and Assistant Superintendent Rochelle Cox were both placed on paid administrative leave.

The move came after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced that its Financial Crimes and Fraud Unit is investigating the district, along with the Minnesota Department of Education.

What we don't know:

No details were released about the scope of the investigation.

Fridley Public Schools debt concerns and missing audit

The backstory:

The investigation comes weeks after the state warned the district about debt concerns and a missing financial audit from 2025.

The district was given until Nov. 6 to submit more information.

One week later, agents were seen at the high school, and the investigation was announced.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Lewis posted a video on YouTube last month discussing some of the problems the district is dealing with.

"Looking at our historical financial reporting practices, we have identified instances where information was underreported, incorrectly coded or not fully submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education and that's where we get our funding," Lewis said in the video. "If we don't submit correctly or code things correctly, we don't get the correct reimbursements and funding levels. Particularly, we've identified reporting issues involving special education staffing and expenditures, student enrollment data and transportation."

By the numbers:

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, which is also investigating, Fridley is one of 11 districts with statutory operating debt.

The district has the second-largest budget deficit at $8.3 million.

It's also the only district that has yet to file its final audit for 2025.

Fridley school board meeting on Tuesday

What's next:

The district's website says it is cooperating with the investigation, adding that school events and activities will continue as scheduled.

The school board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fridley Community Center.

The meeting is open to the public, but it's unclear whether board members will provide any comment on the ongoing investigation.