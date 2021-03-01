Record number of permits to carry issued to Minnesotans in 2020

article

More Minnesotans were issued permits to carry firearms in 2020 than any other year since the program was enacted in 2003, the BCA says.

A total of 96,554 permits to carry were issued in 2020, nearly doubling the 51,404 permits issued in 2019. There are a total of 358,897 active permits statewide.

101,897 permits were applied for in 2020. 1,191 were denied, 968 were voided, 36 were revoked and 103 permits were suspended.

Hennepin County issued the most permits in 2020 with 11,346. Dakota and Anoka Counties saw the next highest totals of permits issued, both issuing more than 7,000.

Permit holders committed a total of 3,110 crimes in 2020, which is also the highest number since the Personal Protection Act was enacted in 2003. Less than 2 percent of the crimes involved firearms. More than half of the crimes were DWIs or other traffic offenses.

Number of permits to carry issued in the last six years:

2020 - 96,554

2019 - 51,404

2018 - 66,053

2017 - 55,069

2016 - 71,156

2015 - 44,696

Five counties that issued the most permits in 2020:

Hennepin - 11,346

Dakota - 7,754

Anoka - 7,326

Ramsey - 5,990

Washington - 5,679