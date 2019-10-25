Recipes: Healthy Halloween snacks to satisfy your sugar craving

It’s Halloween and the sweets have taken over. The average American will eat 3.4lbs of candy in the week of Halloween. So here are some recipes from Registered Dietician and Nutritionist Christina Meyer-Jax that will help scratch the sugar itch, but are more balanced and nutritious.



Protein Truffle Bites

Ingredients:

1 (15oz) can 50% reduced sodium S&W® Black Beans (drained, rinsed)

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

14oz dipping chocolate or chocolate candy coating, milk or dark chocolate

Directions:

In food processor bowl (or high power blender), combine all ingredients except dipping chocolate. Cover; process with pulses until chopped. Process 20 to 30 seconds or until smooth and thick. Form into 14 truffles. Place on small waxed paper-covered cookie sheet and freeze for about 10 minutes. Roll into smoother balls. Freeze again for another 10-20 minutes until very firm. Melt dipping chocolate as directed on package. Dip truffles in chocolate and return to waxed paper on cookie sheet. Refrigerate 5 minutes or until chocolate is set.

Optional: Sprinkle with chopped nuts, hemp seeds, coconut or drizzle with white chocolate icing as a decoration before refrigerating.



* Adapted from S&W Beans

Carmel Apple Hummus Dip

Ingredients

1 (15.5oz) can Garbanzos (drained, rinsed)

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/3 cup thick caramel ice cream topping

2 tablespoons frozen apple juice concentrate, thawed

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

In food processor (or high power blender), combine beans, pumpkin pie spice, caramel topping, apple juice concentrate and vanilla. Cover and process 30 to 45 seconds or until smooth. Spoon into bowl. If desired, drizzle with a little more caramel sauce or pumpkin pie spice.

Serve with apple slices, pears, graham crackers, or ginger snaps.



Will store for up to 5 days in refrigerator.