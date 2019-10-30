Recipe: Farfalle with sage and pumpkin alfredo

How do you feed the family a delicious and filling dinner on Halloween night so they don’t binge on candy? Chef Shari Mukherjee, former contestant on FOX’s Masterchef, shares a quick and easy recipe for your busy Halloween night.

FARFALLE WITH SAGE & PUMPKIN ALFREDO

Ingredients:

½ cup grated parmesan cheese and more for garnishing

15 fresh sage leaves (more to your taste)

Preparation

Cook Farfalle pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid to thin out sauce as necessary.

Heat butter over medium heat. Let the butter cook until you notice that it’s beginning to brown. Toss in half of the fresh sage leaves and garlic, sauteing until soft and fragrant.

Add the pumpkin, heavy cream and fresh ground/grated nutmeg. Simmer until slightly thickened.

Mix in the parmesan and stir to combine. Once the cheese blends into the sauce, add the pasta to the pan.

Thin the sauce with the reserved pasta water as needed. Top with additional parmesan and season to taste.