READ Act racial insensitivity concerns raised among lawmakers

The READ Act has Minnesota schools turning the page on an old approach to reading, and implementing evidence-based programs starting with phonics.

But some teachers are alerting state lawmakers to racially insensitive material as they get to this new chapter.

The biggest problems they cited involved material coming almost exclusively from white authors and artists, so even elements designed to help with diversity mostly included inauthentic voices.

And this is all in the curricula approved for the READ Act, paid for by taxpayer dollars.

Schools across the state have started moving to structured literacy reading instruction promoted by the READ Act, and the initial results are promising.

"I have been to almost all the schools in my district, and I have seen firsthand the improvements that students have made," said Sen. Erin Maye Quade, (DFL-Apple Valley), who authored the Senate bill.



The change won’t fully take effect until 2027, but the state has started approving curricula.

And some of the first teachers to see the material say it’s often racially insensitive.

"We noticed that there are 90 books in the curriculum and only eight are written by authentic voice authors," said a concerned teacher who asked not to be identified, but who has met with legislators and other stakeholders to relay concerns.

In one of the examples shared by the teachers, white authors tell Cinderella’s story for Koreans, Native Americans, and other cultures.

And the material includes books singled out by Understand Native Minnesota as not recommended for classroom use.

"Indigenous people were referred to in the past tense, and images in the books are stereotypical," the teacher said.

Teachers said illustrations by only white artists might reinforce stereotypes instead of busting them.

And a long section on space only mentioned the accomplishments of white men.

"Why aren't we learning about Mae Jemison, who is only 67 years old?" the teacher asked. "Or the Hidden Figures behind Apollo mission? There is no diversity or gender equity."

They were shocked because they thought approved curricula would follow cultural and racial sensitivity guidelines from the READ Act.

Sen. Maye Quade says reviewers went through material to make sure it lived up to structural literacy standards, but the initial review didn’t discern the general content or diversity.

"They weren't reviewing every text that's building the vocabulary," she said. "Now they're going to go back and say like, ‘okay, do we have authentic voices in these texts?'"

She says none of the submitted curricula lived up to those standards.

Teachers who sounded the alarm are concerned some districts are still buying the curricula since they’re approved. They’re hoping for a pause to let state agencies do a better job of vetting.

"As an educator, I could not place these materials in the hands of my students and as a human, I hope they don't go into the hands of any student," said the concerned teacher.

Sen. Maye Quade tells us publishers don’t usually focus on material for Minnesota, but because of the READ Act and its follow-up this year, they are now.

So she has their ears and they’re on board with changing things up to meet Minnesota standards.

The material review by the Minnesota Department of Education and the Center For Applied Research and Educational Improvement at the University of Minnesota is ongoing.

"MDE remains focused on the success of the READ Act and the transformational impact it will have on students across the state for years to come," said MDE spokesperson Kevin Burns. "We appreciate the feedback we have received regarding equity and inclusion in the state-approved literacy curricula. We continue to partner with CAREI as well as both the Senate and House bill authors to strengthen the READ Act. We are also working closely with the publishing companies to ensure materials are culturally appropriate and inclusive."

The state starts reimbursing districts for material next April.