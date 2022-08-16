Rash of catalytic converter thefts in Carver County

The Carver County Sheriff's Office is warning its residents about a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the past week across the county.

Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12, the sheriff's office says 10 catalytic converters were stolen. Since the start of the year, 82 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in the county, which is just one short of the total thefts for all of 2021.

The sheriff says thieves have been targeting more SUVs and trucks – which typically have larger converters with more precious metals and are easier to get to crawling underneath the vehicle.

The sheriff's office is recommending drivers take steps to prevent thefts, like parking their vehicle in a garage, if possible, or in a well-lit area. Homeowners should also consider installing motion sensor lights.

The sheriff adds that mechanics can also install aftermarket devices to prevent thefts.