Minnesota officials identify the top 15 cars targeted for catalytic converter theft

As part of a catalytic converter theft prevention program approved by the Minnesota State Legislature last year, state officials release a list of the top 15 cars most targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

According to the state’s catalytic converter pilot webpage, these are the 15 cars most targeted by thieves who steal catalytic converters:

Chevrolet Express

Ford Econoline

Ford F250

Honda Accord

Honda CRV

Honda Element

Honda Odyssey

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Mitsubishi Eclipse

Mitsubishi Lancer

Mitsubishi Outlander

Toyota Prius

Toyota Tundra

To try and curb the increase in these kinds of thefts, the state is offering free CATGAURD labels to vehicle owners. The CATGAURD label goes on to a catalytic converter and a fluid painted over the label creates a permanent etching on the converter once the car is turned on.

The labels on the converters can be traced back to specific vehicles. The hope is that the labels will deter thefts and help law enforcement identify who’s stealing the converters.

The labels are available at more than 90 locations across the metro ranging from police stations to car repair shops. Under state law, the labels must be installed at no cost to owners, but businesses can require another service, like an oil change, before they agree to install the label.

Click here to find locations where you can get a CATGUARD label.