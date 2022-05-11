U of M researchers invent device to eliminate catalytic converter metals

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:30 PM CDT, Pepin County
21
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:58 PM CDT until WED 11:15 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:48 PM CDT until WED 10:15 PM CDT, Freeborn County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Becker County, Clay County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:27 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 8:58 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County

U of M researchers invent device to eliminate catalytic converter metals

By
Published 
University of Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Coveted for the precious metals they contain, thieves can steal catalytic converters and sell them for hundreds, even thousands of dollars, to scrapyards. 

The problem is getting worse across the Twin Cities, with theft numbers up about 40 percent in St. Paul and 7 percent in Minneapolis from 2021 over 2022, according to police. 

Now a first-of-its-kind invention created at the University of Minnesota could save motorists from a costly headache in the future. 

Over the last six months, a group of researchers has developed what they call "chameleon metal", which can achieve the same results catalytic converters get in cars. 

The research team, comprised of researchers Ming Onn, Sallye Gathmann and Jimmy Soeherman, was led by MacArthur Fellow and professor Paul Dauenhauer and Daniel Frisbie, the head of the University’s Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science. 

Coveted for the precious metals they contain, thieves can steal catalytic converters and sell them for hundreds, even thousands of dollars, to scrapyards.

The device is called a "catalytic condenser" and it doesn’t contain the precious metals thieves target when they steal converters. 

"With this device, we now can use cheaper metals to do the same kinds of chemistry… much cheaper than platinum and rhodium, which are found in catalytic converters that are being stolen so frequently these days," Frisbie told FOX 9. 

The invention, which has a provisional patent, has the potential to be used in a variety of different ways, like turning wind energy into renewable fuels. 

The goal is to make the device available for consumers and companies, but the team is still working on how they can scale the device in a cost-effective way.