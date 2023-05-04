Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:48 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Rapper 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes to perform at Xcel Energy Center

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Xcel Energy Center
FOX 9
US rapper Curtis James Jackson III "50 Cent" performs live on stage during a concert at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Israels Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on July 4, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Grammy award-winning rapper 50 Cent is stopping in St. Paul during his world tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin’". 

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will perform at Xcel Energy Center with special guest Busta Rhymes and Jeremih on Friday, Sept. 15. The Final Lap Tour will feature dozens of fan-favorite hits along with select songs that 50 Cent hasn’t performed live in decades, according to the Xcel Energy Center press release.  

The verified fan registration for presale tickets is happening now through Sunday, May 7. Fans will receive an access code to purchase tickets starting Wednesday, May 10. General tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. 

The Final Lap Tour will kick off its North American leg on Friday, July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The European leg will begin Thursday, Sept. 28 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Additional dates for Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe will be announced, according to the concert venue. 