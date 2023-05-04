Rapper 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes to perform at Xcel Energy Center

article

Grammy award-winning rapper 50 Cent is stopping in St. Paul during his world tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin’".

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will perform at Xcel Energy Center with special guest Busta Rhymes and Jeremih on Friday, Sept. 15. The Final Lap Tour will feature dozens of fan-favorite hits along with select songs that 50 Cent hasn’t performed live in decades, according to the Xcel Energy Center press release.

The verified fan registration for presale tickets is happening now through Sunday, May 7. Fans will receive an access code to purchase tickets starting Wednesday, May 10. General tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

The Final Lap Tour will kick off its North American leg on Friday, July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The European leg will begin Thursday, Sept. 28 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Additional dates for Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe will be announced, according to the concert venue.