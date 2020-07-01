Ramsey County-run beaches will reopen Thursday ahead of holiday, but with no lifeguards

article

County-run beaches and playgrounds in Ramsey County will reopen on Thursday, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Beaches will be open but unguarded, county official warn, and children will need to be supervised at all times when on the beach.

As for playgrounds, the county warns playgrounds won't be cleaned or sanitized. However, bathrooms will be cleaned daily.

Ramsey County will also put up signs to remind visitors to follow social distancing rules.

Social distancing guidelines:

• Stay home if you are sick or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath.

• Avoid crowded areas. If a park is busy, try visiting another location or plan to return another time.

• Keep your distance. Maintain at least six feet between yourself and others at all times.

• Wear a cloth mask, unless you are in the water.• Wash or sanitize hands frequently.