Ramsey County dissolves gang unit citing low success rate, racial disparities

Known gang members will no longer be labeled and grouped together by Ramsey County probation officers as the “Gang Unit” within the community corrections department is being dissolved after 20 years.

Ramsey County says it has not seen much success in its gang unit and no longer wishes to utilize law enforcement resources on it. Now, it will shift its focus away from grouping people together in gangs as it relates to community corrections.

90 percent of clients in the Gang Unit were black men. The racial disparity, coupled with the low success rates, indicated it was time to find a better way.

“For me, that’s ignoring a 10,000-pound pink elephant in the room,” said Tyrone Terrill, the president of the African American Leadership Council.

Terrill says ignoring the fact that they’re gang members does nothing to help stop the real problem.

“They can call it what they want. We, as a community, want this to stop and we, as a community, have to play a vital role in the gang violence stopping. Particularly the shootings being done by our people,” Terrill said.

With violent crime in St. Paul up significantly over the last year, everyone is looking for change.