Ramsey County deputy injured in overnight crash in Arden Hills, says union

article

A Ramsey County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash in Arden Hills, Minnesota late Wednesday night, according to the Ramsey County Deputies' Federation.

The incident happened near the intersection of Hwy. 96 and the off ramp from Hwy. 10. Both the squad vehicle and an SUV were damaged and the squad vehicle also caught fire.

According to the Ramsey County Deputies' Federation, a deputy suffered multiple injuries in the crash, including a bruised lung, fractured ribs and a possible head injury. The union states the deputy's squad was hit broadside by a fleeing stolen vehicle.

Minnesota State Patrol was on scene for crash reconstruction.