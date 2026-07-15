Permanent Daylight Saving Time: What it could mean for Minnesotans

The Brief The U.S. House passed the Sunshine Protection Act, aiming to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The bill now heads to the Senate, with states able to opt out or choose permanent standard time. If passed, Minnesota would see later sunrises in winter and no more clock changes.



Lawmakers are pushing to end the twice-yearly clock changes, but what would permanent Daylight Saving Time really mean for Minnesotans?

What the Sunshine Protection Act could mean for Minnesotans

What we know:

The Sunshine Protection Act, passed by the U.S. House on Tuesday, would allow states to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round or opt for permanent standard time instead.

If the bill becomes law, Minnesota would stop changing clocks in spring and fall, making Daylight Saving Time the default all year, which could mean more evening daylight for outdoor activities.

Dig deeper:

The change would have the most noticeable impact during winter.

In the Twin Cities, sunrise during December and January would not happen until after 8:30 a.m., with the latest sunrise around 8:51 a.m.

Why you should care:

Supporters say permanent Daylight Saving Time could give people more time for outdoor exercise, family activities and boost business for retailers and events thanks to lighter evenings.

There are also concerns about safety, though, especially for drivers and kids heading to school in the dark during winter mornings.

The U.S. tried permanent Daylight Saving Time once before, in 1974 under President Richard Nixon. But the move proved unpopular, largely due to children having to walk to school in the dark, and it was repealed after just one year.

What's next:

The bill gives each state the option to stick with permanent standard time if they prefer, so not every state would have to follow the same schedule.

The proposal has been discussed for years in Congress, and now faces a vote in the Senate, before potentially being approved by President Trump, who has previously mentioned both criticism and support of the idea.