Ramsey County officials to announce investigation into federal agents for kidnapping

The Brief Ramsey County law enforcement officials are set to announce an investigation into a federal agent for potential crimes including kidnapping, burglary, and false imprisonment. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher will discuss the case at a 12:30 p.m. news conference on Monday. You can watch the press conference live on FOX 9.



Ramsey County law enforcement officials will announce an investigation into federal law enforcement agents with the Department of Homeland Security for a possible kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment, and other potential crimes on Monday.

Investigation into federal agents

What we know:

According to a media advisory, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher are set to discuss the active investigation at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

According to the advisory, Choi and Fletcher are reaching out to the Department of Homeland Security to acquire more information about the case.

Local perspective:

The advisory says the county attorney and sheriff will also put out a call to the public to report more information on this case and other similar incidents.

What we don't know:

The exact nature of the investigation isn't yet known. If the alleged crimes happened during the course of the agent's duties, it could be difficult for local prosecutors to bring a case.

Legal experts say the Supremacy clause in the Constitution gives federal officers broad protections from state charges for acts committed while on the job. In order to bring state charges, prosecutors will have to prove the agents were acting outside their official duties or the actions were unnecessary and improper.

What you can do:

You can watch the news conference live at 12:30 p.m. on FOX 9 (channel 9.1), on FOX 9's YouTube channel, and in the Iive player above.