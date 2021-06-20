Rain finally arrives in Twin Cities Sunday

article

Showers developed late Saturday night and continue to become more widespread throughout Sunday morning in Minnesota.

The day will come with cloud cover, off and on rain showers, and the potential development for some isolated showers and storms.

As instability increases in southeast Minnesota through the afternoon, so does the threat for the development of some isolated strong to severe storms. The biggest threats that will come with these storms will be the potential for strong damaging winds, and hail.

While the rain on Sunday will help, it won't lift us out of the drought. Over the course of the last few weeks drought conditions have continued to worsen with dry, and hot weather dominating the start of our June.

Showers and storms will taper as we head into Monday as we make way for a much cooler start to the work week.

