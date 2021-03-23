Expand / Collapse search

Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls, Minnesota

By Allie Johnson
A railcar carrying molasses exploded in Cannon Falls, Minnesota Tuesday morning. Video credit: Cannon Falls Beacon.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A railcar carrying molasses exploded in Cannon Falls, Minnesota Tuesday morning, leaving the city smelling faintly like sugar, according to reports. 

The explosion occurred around 7 a.m. at the Progressive Rail facility, the Cannon Falls Police Department said. No one was injured in the explosion, but a building was damaged. 

railcar molasses explosion cannon falls PD

The railcar after the explosion. (Cannon Falls Police Department / FOX 9)

The contents of the railcar - molasses - were ejected in the explosion and covered the surrounding area.

Police said there does not appear to be any hazardous substances involved in the explosion. The incident remains under investigation. 