Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls, Minnesota

A railcar carrying molasses exploded in Cannon Falls, Minnesota Tuesday morning, leaving the city smelling faintly like sugar, according to reports.

The explosion occurred around 7 a.m. at the Progressive Rail facility, the Cannon Falls Police Department said. No one was injured in the explosion, but a building was damaged.

The railcar after the explosion. (Cannon Falls Police Department / FOX 9)

The contents of the railcar - molasses - were ejected in the explosion and covered the surrounding area.

Police said there does not appear to be any hazardous substances involved in the explosion. The incident remains under investigation.