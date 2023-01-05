Radon testing during home sales declined in Minnesota in 2022

article

The number of radon tests conducted during home sales dropped 39% in 2022 as compared to 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The drop came when the total number of home sales stayed flat, a sign many are not testing for the cancer-causing gas.

MDH says in 2022, 19,976 tests were conducted in the state. That is compared to the 32,537 in 2020.

Radon is an odorless gas that appears naturally in the soil in Minnesota. MDH says it is found in elevated levels in 40% of homes and is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

Testing for radon is typically done during the sale of a home as if elevated levels of radon are found, buyers can request a mitigation system be installed.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a decline in radon testing reported to us during home sales," Dan Tranter, supervisor of the MDH Indoor Air Program said in a news release. "Radon professionals have also told us about a decline in their services. During the hot housing market in the last couple of years, some home buyers were skipping home inspections and radon tests."

More information and how to get free radon test kits can be found on the MDH website.