Racing team for Ryan Newman says he is 'awake and speaking' at the hospital

article

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who was injured in a fiery crash during the Daytona 500, remains in the hospital, his racing team announced on Tuesday.

Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement that Newman is "awake and speaking with family and doctors."

During Monday's postponed Daytona 500 race, Newman was leading in the final lap when he was caught in the back by another racer's bumper, sending him right into a wall. His car flipped, rolled, and was hit on the driver's side by another car before finally skidding across the finish line with his roof engulfed in flames.

Ryan Newman collides with Corey LaJoie during the Daytona 500 on February 17, 2020. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Newman was reportedly extracted from his car and taken directly to a local hospital by ambulance to Halifax Health Medical Center, a Level II Trauma Center which serves Volusia County. He is said to be in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening

The president for Roush Fenway Racing, the team behind Ryan Newman, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Newman is still at the Halifax Medical Center. Further updates will reportedly be given on his condition as they become available.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: NASCAR fans remember Dale Earnhardt on the 19th anniversary of his death

He also said that "on behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman's family, we'd like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all."

Newman has escaped several scary wrecks at Daytona and Talladega over the years. His car went airborne, flipped repeatedly and landed on its roof in the 2003 Daytona 500. He had a similar crash-landing at Talladega in 2009.

Denny Hamlin went on to win Monday's race, placing first in the Daytona 500 for the second year in a row. His post-race celebrations were subdued out of concern for Newman. Hamlin spoke about the crash, stating that "I think we take for granted sometimes how safe the cars are and number one, we are praying for Ryan."

MORE NEWS: Good Day Orlando at the track: Gearing up for the Daytona 500

This victory came after just the second rain postponement in 62 years, a visit from President Donald Trump, a pair of red flag stoppages and two overtimes.