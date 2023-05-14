Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 12:20 PM CDT until FRI 8:42 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Le Sueur County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Puppy found shaved with swastikas, expletives drawn on skin

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations
8cf095a7- article

Leslie (Rescue One)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A 3-month-old dog rescued by law enforcement in Missouri arrived at a shelter shaved with swastikas and expletives drawn on her.

Rescue One, a nonprofit animal rescue and vet clinic in Springfield, said the swastikas were all over her body, along with a message on her back: "Don't feed this (explicit) dog." Swastikas have become synonymous with hate ever since Adolf Hitler and the Nazis wore them in Germany during World War II.

"She is heading for the tub to scrub-a-dub-dub all of this hate off. Only love here," the rescue said on its Facebook page.

READ MORE: 3 senior dogs find forever home in 'miracle' adoption

Several baths later, the swastikas have faded a lot.

READ MORE: Swastika Mountain in Oregon renamed Mount Halo as tribute to tribal leader

"We have named her Leslie, and she is perfect," rescue workers said.

Leslie has since been placed in a foster home until she’s ready for adoption in about a month.

"We have already begun to review adoption applications for her. She loves to play with the other dogs in her foster home and is a very friendly puppy," the rescue said. "We are thankful that law enforcement rescued this dog and that we get to be part of her journey to a great home."