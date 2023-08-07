Public transit systems, Rochester receive $25 million in federal grants

More than $25 million in federal grants have been award to several Minnesota transit agencies, and one city, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

According to the announcement, Metro Transit received the largest funding in $17.5 million to buy battery-electric buses, chargers and bus equipment to replace aging diesel buses, as well as, fund workforce development.

The City of Rochester will receive $7.4 million to build a park-and-ride lot in an effort to reduce congestion and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. (Heartland Express) and Southwest Minnesota Opportunity Council (Prairieland Transit) will receive $1.5 million to buy propane-fueled buses and supporting fueling equipment.

The White Earth Public Transit will receive $723,171 to buy low-emission buses with electronic farebox systems to replace older vehicles.

"These grants will contribute directly to Minnesota’s goal of a multimodal transportation system that maximizes the health of people, the environment, and our economy," said Mark Nelson, assistant director of MnDOT’s Office of Transit and Active Transportation in a statement.

The Minnesota grants are part of 130 awards from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.