Public pool in North Mankato closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility in North Mankato, Minnesota is closed due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, involving at least one employee, according to the City of North Mankato.

Officials closed the pool Thursday and according to the website, it will remain closed at least through Saturday.

According to a press release, city officials do not believe there has been a widespread exposure to pool guests.

"The safety of our guests is our top priority," said North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, the swim facility will remain closed as we work with Public Health officials to determine who may have been exposed and what, if any risk, remains to pool guests and staff."

According to state data, as of Friday there have been 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nicollet County since the pandemic began and 13 deaths.

