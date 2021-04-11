Public health alert issued for 200k lbs. of raw ground turkey products over salmonella concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for raw ground turkey products from Pennsylvania-based Plainville Brands, LLC over salmonella concerns.

FSIS said Saturday’s alert covered more than 211,000 pounds of the products that were produced between Dec 18 and Dec 29, 2020.

The agency said it didn’t issue a recall because it is believed the products are no longer available for purchase. However, officials are concerned that consumers may still have the products in their homes and advise them not to eat the meat. They said the products should be thrown away or returned to the store, where employees can destroy them.

The products included in the alert are:

-1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

-1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

-3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

-1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The products have the establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The FSIS, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health agencies are investigating 28 cases of salmonella illness in 12 states from Dec 28 to March 4. Scientists took a sample of the ground turkey and said it tested positive for salmonella.

According to the CDC, salmonella is a foodborne bacteria that can cause illnesses. Common symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.

FSIS urges consumers to safely prepare and cook their raw meat products to a temperature of 165°F before consuming. The agency said a food thermometer may be useful in measuring the internal temperature.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

