Protests interrupt U of M presidential inauguration

article

The Brief The inauguration of University of Minnesota (U of M) President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham was interrupted by protesters calling for an end to the war in the Middle East. There have been widespread protests across campus this year in response to the war. The ceremony continued after the protest, which disrupted the ceremony for less than four minutes.



Protesters interrupted the inauguration of University of Minnesota (U of M) President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham to call for an end to the Israel-Hamas War.

What we know

Protesters were heard shouting during President Cunningham's speech at the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday night.

She stepped aside as another university official took to the podium and warned protesters to stop disrupting the event.

The official then displayed a warning that he read out loud: "The University honors free speech and the expression rights of our community members. However, demonstrations or disruptive behavior are not permitted at this event and are a violation of University policy. You are welcome to stay if you remain quiet and refrain from further disruption, or there is a designated area provided for the expression West of Northrop Auditorium."

A second warning, including the threat of suspension, was read before the crowd began chanting "Free Palestine."

President Cunningham continued her speech after the protest cleared out of the auditorium.

The protest delayed the ceremony by less than four minutes.

Background

Protests were a common scene at the U of M campus earlier this year in response to the war in the Middle East. Student protesters had been camping out on campus, and multiple buildings had been closed as the protests continued. Ultimately, an agreement was reached, and the encampment was cleared.

The protests at the U of M were one of many protests happening on college campuses across the country.

FOX 9 reached out to U of M officials for a statement about the protesters during the inauguration ceremony.