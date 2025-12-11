Minneapolis council approves final plan for George Floyd Square

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council approved a plan for a memorial at George Floyd Square, located at 38th and Chicago. City officials say a "flexible open street design" will create a space for "healing, unity and shared growth." The plan will also keep the intersection open to traffic while ensuring no vehicles will cross the location where Floyd was murdered.



After years of debate, the Minneapolis City Council has finally moved forward with a final plan for a memorial site for George Floyd at 38th and Chicago.



George Floyd Square debate

Big picture view:

Thursday's council agenda included two items regarding a final decision on the future of George Floyd Square.

The council's approval means construction on a "flexible open street design" will begin in 2026.

George Floyd Square will also feature space for memorials and art that will center on "healing, unity, and shared growth," according to city officials.

The plan also includes improvements to aging infrastructure that was needed before 2020, including new sidewalks, planted boulevards, green stormwater systems, pedestrian lighting, off-street bikeways, and additional trees.

The Chicago Avenue Metro Transit service route will also be restored.

City leaders celebrate

What they're saying:

Mayor Frey shared the following statement:

"Thousands of voices shaped this plan, and today we turned years of work into real progress. Approving the flexible open option means we are finally moving forward together."

Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins, who represents Ward 8, which contains George Floyd Square, shared this statement:

"I am so excited about the approval of the flexible open option for George Floyd Square/38th and Chicago. This action represents a victory for community voices and a commitment to the future of this sacred space. Throughout years of engagement, the residents, business owners, and stakeholders of Ward 8 made it overwhelmingly clear that they wanted a solution that honors George Floyd's memory while supporting the economic vitality of our neighborhood. This flexible approach does exactly that; it preserves the square as a place of reflection and remembrance while creating opportunities for Black-owned businesses to thrive and our community to gather."

The backstory:

Since Floyd's murder, the City of Minneapolis has weighed exactly how to honor Floyd at the site where he was killed, the intersection of 38th and Chicago.

Since May 2020, a makeshift memorial has persisted at the intersection, including murals, a memorial for Floyd, and fist sculptures.

Proposals:

However, more than five years after Floyd's death, the city has yet to make any progress on a full-fledged memorial. Last year, the council seemed poised to approve a plan for the memorial site but ultimately rejected the plan and opted instead to explore options for a pedestrian mall.

Activist groups have supported the pedestrian mall concept, but the idea has lacked support among businesses and residents in the area – who need to sign off on the concept to move forward. Earlier this year, Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a motion by the council to look further into the pedestrian mall. However, the council majority later overrode the veto on a 9-3 vote.

The mayor supported a "flexible-use" plan that kept both 38th and Chicago open to traffic. At the time, Frey accused the council of "betraying" the community and moving forward with "a colossal waste of time and tax dollars."

Dig deeper:

Thursday was the final scheduled Minneapolis City Council meeting under the current majority. The election in November cut into the current leadership's veto-proof majority, and it's unclear how much power the current majority will wield in the New Year.