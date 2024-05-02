U of M says agreement with protesters reached clear encampment

University of Minnesota (U of M) Interim President Jeff Ettinger announced an agreement with student protesters has been reached he says will allow campus buildings to reopen and clear the encampment.

The agreement also states the student coalition will not organize any disruptions to the upcoming exams or commencement ceremony, Ettinger said in a letter to students, faculty and staff.

Closed buildings on the Northrop Mall are expected to reopen at noon on Thursday, the letter says.

"While there is more work to do, and conversations are still planned with other student groups affected by the painful situation in Palestine, I am heartened by today’s progress. Interim President Ettinger said the letter released Thursday morning. "It grew out of a desire among those involved to reach shared understanding. While we do not condone tactics that are outside of our policies, we appreciate student leaders' willingness to engage in dialogue. I value the challenging and healthy conversations we've had."

Interim President Ettinger adds that representatives of the coalition will be provided an opportunity to address the Board of Regents at its May 10 meeting.

The full agreement, which was reportedly sent to encampment organizers around 10 p.m. Wednesday, can be viewed here .

U of M students set up the encampment to protest the ongoing Israel-Hamas War that began after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.