Pro-Palestinian protest at University of Minnesota continues Tuesday

As protests at the University of Minnesota continue over the Israel-Hamas war, classes were canceled for Tuesday, and some buildings remain closed.

For over a week, the number of pro-Palestinian protesters at the U of M campus has continued to grow. About 30 tents remain at an encampment on the north end of the mall in front of Northrop Auditorium.

The protests at the U of M is one of many protests happening on college campuses across the country. Nearly 1,000 protesters have been arrested nationwide, including nine people who were arrested last week at the U of M. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter was also one of more than 100 people arrested during a pro-Palestine protest at Columbia University.

Meanwhile, some students at the U of M continue to stand in solidarity with Gaza.

"You know, I'm hopeful, I'm really hopeful. I feel that this cry that students are making around the nation is being heard around the world. I see images of the people in Gaza, spray painting on their tents. Thank you students, that gives me hope that we are making a difference," said the FAE students for a Democratic Society.

Late Monday night, protesters were given orders to disperse, but the U of M police have yet to enforce that order as of Tuesday morning. In a message to students and faculty, university leaders urged all who engage in protests to remain nonviolent and peaceful.

As the group of demonstrators continued to grow Monday afternoon, a dozen buildings along the Northrop Mall closed early and will remain closed all of Tuesday. All other campus buildings on the East Bank will only be accessible to faculty, staff and students via key card.

The demonstration is now impacting all students, as the university has canceled classes on Tuesday, which is now a designated study day. It’s unclear how long this will continue and what impact it might have on finals and graduation, which are set for later this week.

Message on pro-Palestine protests sent to University of Minnesota community

The following letter was emailed to the campus community by U of M leaders on Monday:

Dear students, faculty, and staff,

We anticipate protests will continue on campus in the coming days and want to reiterate our commitment to freedom of expression through public discourse, including the right to peacefully and lawfully protest. It is not only protected by the First Amendment but also a core value of the University of Minnesota. The University is committed to protecting the rights and wellbeing of all members of our community.

To ensure the safety of those who work and study on our campus, we plan to close buildings along the Northrop Mall on the East Bank area of campus at 2 p.m. today. Other East Bank buildings may move to U Card access only. Building updates will be communicated via SAFE-U messages. Refer to those notifications for more information.

Classes scheduled in the affected buildings after 2 p.m. should be moved to remote delivery or rescheduled to another location. Reduced operations will apply to only those employees impacted by these access changes and they should work remotely if possible. Please watch for follow-up messages from the Provost’s Office and Office of Human Resources for more information. For others, please carry your U Card with you at all times.

We recognize that with freedom of expression comes responsibility. Protesters are expected to uphold the safety of others, not interfere with normal campus operations, and adhere to student and employee conduct policies. We urge everyone who engages to remain nonviolent, peaceful, and follow both state laws and University policies, including restrictions prohibiting tents and encampments on campus. Discriminatory vandalism and defacements such as stickers and graffiti—some of which promote violence—are hurtful to many and violate University and Twin Cities campus policies.

The University unequivocally condemns vandalism, threatening behavior, and acts of violence, and these will not be tolerated on our campus. Such behavior not only undermines the principles of public discourse and respect for others, but also jeopardizes the safety and wellbeing of our community. All members of our community are encouraged to use the Bias Response and Referral Network to report incidents of harassment, bias, and discrimination.

Together let us continue to uphold a community that supports and values nonviolent, peaceful, and lawful protest, kindness, and safety for all.

Sincerely,

Rachel Croson

Executive Vice President and Provost

Ken Horstman

Vice President for Human Resources

Calvin Phillips

Vice President for Student Affairs