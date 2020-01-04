Protesters in Minneapolis oppose war in Iran, as Trump warns of consequences if Iran targets Americans

article

A rally in Minneapolis called on the United States to avoid another war in the Middle East as tensions between America and the Iran rise following the assassination of an Iran military leader.

Thursday, the U.S government announced it had killed General Qassim Soleimani in an airstrike in Iraq after learning the Iranian general was planning an attack that officials say would have resulted in deaths of many Americans.

In the past, the U.S. says Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops during the Iraq War.

Saturday, marchers in Minneapolis took to the streets to rally against the strikes by the U.S. military and to call for an end to wars in the Middle East.

Protesters held signs reading "US out of Iraq," "No war in Iran," and "No war 2020" as part of nationwide demonstrations expressing their disapproval of this week's airstrikes.

"We are really worried about where this is going to go," one person at the rally said.

The mission of the nationwide rallies is to speak out against President Trump and voice concerns on what many feel will be harsh retaliation from Iran.

"The issue when you do that, when you impound on other countries sovereignty, assassinate elected officials, we can’t control the reaction to that," argued protester Connor Williams.

The president said Friday that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack Americans.

Protesters hold signs and a banner opposing war in Iran. (FOX 9)

"We do not seek regime change but I will never hesitate to protect Americans," the president said. "If you value your own life as a terrorist, you will not threaten the lives of our citizens."

President Trump contended he ordered the operation to stop a war, not start one. But those protesting across the country Saturday felt differently.

"The writing was on the wall that the Trump administration was escalating the conflict in Iraq and Iran," said Meredith, a protester. "But we had not idea that he was going to be pouring gasoline on a fire.”

While people marched in more than 70 rallies across the United States to protest the American military's presence in the Middle East, President Trump has ordered 3,000 troops overseas, reacting to escalating tensions in Iran and Iraq.

In tweets on Saturday, he warned Iran the U.S. was ready if the country retaliated to the death of Soleimani.

"Let this serve as a WARNING," the president wrote. "If Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level and important to Iran and the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD."

