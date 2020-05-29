Protest disrupts traffic on I-35W at University Ave in Minneapolis

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Protesters went onto I-35W at University Avenue on Friday. The demonstration is in response to the death of George Floyd. From: FOX 9

Protesters are now on I-35W at University Avenue in Minneapolis. The demonstration is in response the death of George Floyd.

The march on Friday began at the Hennepin County Government Center and headed north to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge. The crowd later went to the Stone Arch Bridge and eventually took the on-ramp at University Avenue to get onto the highway. Protesters stayed on I-35W for about 30 minutes before getting off before Washington Avenue.

The group later stopped outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Protests have raged in the Twin Cities for several days, turning violent and leading to the destruction of multiple buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.