Prospective witness lists submitted for Derek Chauvin trial

With jury selection just weeks away, the state and defense released their prospective witness lists in the trial of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Bystander video showed Chauvin restraining Floyd for about nine minutes with a knee on Floyd’s neck.

The state's prospective witness list has more than 300 names, including the three other former officers also charged in the case, members of the Minneapolis Police Department and FBI agents. Chauvin's defense lawyer also submitted hundreds of names of potential witnesses.

The defense also filed motions, arguing not to reinstate third-degree murder charges in response to the prosecution's motion from last week.

The defense also wants to prevent witnesses from referring to Floyd as the "victim" or "accused."

The trial starts March 8th.

