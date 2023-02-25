How to help make a student's prom dream come true
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Many of us are looking to make more room in our closets. Maybe those old dresses, gowns, purses, heels and jewelry aren’t getting much use. But a little closet cleanout could help make a Minnesota high school student feel like Cinderella.
Project Fairy Godmothers collects as many of prom dresses and accessories as they can to offer them, for free, to students in the community.
If you have a dress, or any shoes or accessories you would like to donate, all St Croix Cleaners locations are accepting drop-offs until March 18. Project Fairy Godmothers is also hosting drop-off events at Mall of America and the Galleria in Edina.
Mall of America
March 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Macy's Court
If you donate, you receive a 6-point pass for Nickelodeon Universe.
Galleria
March 12 to March 19
Daily celebrities and small skits from the play The Prom. If you donate you will get a ticket to see the play.