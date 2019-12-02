Prior Lake man dies after snowmobile crashes into tree in northern Minnesota

A Prior Lake, Minnesota man died Saturday when he crashed into a tree while snowmobiling up north.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department said officers responded to a snowmobile crash on the Paul Bunyan Trail north of Olson Road at 8 p.m.

Police said two men were riding snowmobiles on the trail when one of them left the trail and crashed into a tree.

The other snowmobiler called 911 and began CPR on the victim. Emergency responders took over CPR when they arrived, but the victim could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Andrew Novak, 38, of Prior Lake. He was driving a 2007 Yamaha Phazer.

The crash remains under investigation.

