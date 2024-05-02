Prince-inspired AirBNB to open in Minneapolis this summer

An upcoming AirBNB listing is sure to be the next Hot Thing in Minnesota for Prince fans.

A home formerly owned by Prince, and featured in his semi-biopic film Purple Rain, will allow guests to "go crazy" over the opportunity that will feature "an intimate tour, rare Prince songs, and sleep in The Kid’s bedroom" as part of the experience.



The offering is part of AirBNB’s Icon Experiences, which are marketed to provide, "extraordinary experiences hosted by the world’s greatest names in music, film, TV, art and sports."