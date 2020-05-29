President Trump calls for Minneapolis Mayor Frey to 'get his act together' amid riots

As protests broke out across Minneapolis Thursday night, President Donald Trump criticized the Minneapolis mayor's response.

"I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis," tweeted President Trump. "A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."

The Minnesota National Guard was activated on Thursday. By the evening, 500 soldiers had been deployed to Minneapolis and St. Paul.

President Trump also spoke out against the violent protesters.

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen," he wrote. "Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Mayor Frey tweeted that the city is working with the fire department to deliver resources.

Thursday night protesters broke into and set fire to the Minneapolis Third Precinct. Fires and looting also broke out throughout St. Paul.