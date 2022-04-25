Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:30 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:34 PM CDT until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
from SAT 12:41 PM CDT until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:30 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
from SAT 7:58 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County

President Biden visiting Minneapolis on Sunday for Mondale memorial

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated May 1, 2022 7:42AM
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about America's response to Covid-19 in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Biden is unveiling a new website where Americans can find recommendations for mi (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - President Joe Biden will be in Minneapolis on Sunday as the world remembers Walter Mondale.

The president is scheduled to speak at the service for the former vice president that will be held at the University of Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. After Mondale's death, Biden called him a "dear friend and mentor" and "one of our nation's most dedicated patriots and public servants."

The memorial service will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Other politicians scheduled to speak Sunday include Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

This is President Biden's third trip to Minnesota as president. 