President Biden visiting Minneapolis on Sunday for Mondale memorial

President Joe Biden will be in Minneapolis on Sunday as the world remembers Walter Mondale.

The president is scheduled to speak at the service for the former vice president that will be held at the University of Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. After Mondale's death, Biden called him a "dear friend and mentor" and "one of our nation's most dedicated patriots and public servants."

The memorial service will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Other politicians scheduled to speak Sunday include Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

This is President Biden's third trip to Minnesota as president.