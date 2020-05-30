Pres. Trump praises National Guard as state cracks down on riots in Minneapolis

article

As troopers, officers, and the National Guard join efforts to break up crowds in Minneapolis, President Trump praised the efforts of soldiers while critcizing the city's mayor.

President Trump threatened to send in the military earlier in the week and on Friday readied military police to deal with the unrest.

In a tweet Saturday night, as efforts to break up crowds showed some success, the president praised the soldiers.

"The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do," Trump said. "Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games!"

President Trump has sparred with Mayor Frey over the city's response to the rioting. Speaking on Friday, the mayor said President Trump didn't have a full understanding of the situation.